Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development’s net profits after tax climbed by 63.2% year on year (YoY) to EGP 529.02 million in 2024, compared to EGP 324.23 million, according to the firm’s financial statement.

Revenues soared to EGP 756.90 million last year from EGP 488.27 million in the prior year.

Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development is an Egyptian joint stock company specializing in carrying out all works related to construction and real estate development projects, as well as housing and tourism projects.

