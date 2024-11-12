Wall Street was steady at the open on Tuesday as focus shifted from the U.S. election to key inflation data later in the week for more signals on the country's economic and monetary policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.1 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 44,359.21. The S&P 500 rose 2.3 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 6,003.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,289.814 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)