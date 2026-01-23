U.S. ‍stock futures dipped on Friday, signaling a second consecutive week of declines for the S&P ​500 and Nasdaq, as Intel's shares plunged after disappointing forecasts, while lingering geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

Stocks have rebounded in the past ⁠two sessions following Tuesday's sharp selloff triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on European allies until Washington was allowed ⁠to ‌buy Greenland.

Although Trump later backed off from tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq still look set to end the week with losses.

Safe-haven ⁠gold rallied to a record high in further evidence of the risk-off mood prevailing among investors.

By 5:57 a.m. ET, S&P 500 E-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.23%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 91 points, or 0.35%, and Dow E-minis dropped 117 points, or 0.24%

Intel's shares slid 13.6% in premarket trading after the chipmaker forecast ⁠quarterly revenue and profit below market estimates, ​saying it struggled to satisfy demand for its server chips used in AI data centers. Its shares have surged about 50% since the start ‍of the year.

Many of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, including Apple, Tesla and Microsoft, are set to report earnings next week. Given their weightage ​on indexes, their outlooks will be closely watched to see how much juice remains in the growth stories which so far have justified their sky-high valuations.

Driven by a strong U.S. economy and expectations of interest rate cuts this year, market gains have broadened beyond the megacap names to other pockets in the stock market. Both the small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Transports indexes touched record highs on Thursday.

After some better-than-expected economic data releases on Thursday, investors await the S&P Global's business activity surveys for January and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data later in the day.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates in the 3.5%-3.75% range after its policy meeting next week.

Trump, who has criticized ⁠Jerome Powell for waiting too long to cut interest rates, said he ‌will soon announce his pick for the next Fed chair.

Among other movers, Intuitive Surgical rose 3.7% after it beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on growing demand for its surgical robots used in minimally invasive procedures.

U.S.-listed shares ‌of silver miners ⁠such as Hecla Mining and Coeur Mining rose 2% and 0.7%, respectively, as silver prices touched record highs and neared $100-per-ounce mark ⁠for the first time.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)