Abu Dhabi: The gross profits of Multiply Group increased to AED 509.04 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from AED 324.62 million in H1-24.

Revenue stood at AED 1.02 billion in H1-25, an annual surge from AED 690.70 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.057 in the first six months (6M) of 2025.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the gross profits jumped to AED 260.53 million from AED 159.50 million in Q2-24.

The revenues hiked to AED 503.31 million in Q2-25 from AED 361.34 million in April-June 2024.

In June 2025, Multiply Group agreed to monetize its 100% stake in PAL Cooling Holding for approximately AED 3.80 billion, selling to a consortium led by Tabreed and CVC DIF.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).