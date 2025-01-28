Riyadh – Twareat Medical Care Company is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

The Saudi firm will float its shares under the symbol 9627, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

