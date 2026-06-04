Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company raised $270 ​million in ⁠its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, joining a growing ‌number of companies rushing to seize buoyant investor enthusiasm for fresh listings.

The ​Kellogg, Idaho-based company sold 20 million shares at $13.50 apiece, at the lower ​end of ​its indicated range.

The move comes amid a revival in U.S. IPO activity in 2026, with high-profile names such ⁠as Elon Musk's SpaceX and AI giant Anthropic gearing up to debut in the days ahead. Mining firms are also joining the surge, with CopperTech Metals filing for a New York listing on ​Tuesday.

At ‌least 18 companies, ⁠mostly Canadian ⁠and Australian, along with a handful of U.S. startups, have completed or are ​pursuing dual U.S. listings this year, versus ‌just three in 2025.

Founded in 2010, ⁠Sunshine Silver focuses on acquisition, redevelopment and operation of precious metal assets across North America. The company is working to restart and expand a previously shuttered mine in Idaho's Silver Valley, one of the largest historic silver-producing regions in the U.S.

Its backers include the Electrum Group and Ospraie Management. According to the filing, Electrum is expected to retain more than 50% of Sunshine ‌Silver's outstanding shares after the IPO is completed.

Sunshine Silver ⁠will list on the New York ​Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "SSMR", alongside several prominent names such as Honeywell's Quantinuum and gas-engine manufacturer Innio.

Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and BMO ​Capital Markets ‌were the joint lead book-running managers for Sunshine Silver's ⁠offering.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas ​and Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)