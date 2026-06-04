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Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company raised $270 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, joining a growing number of companies rushing to seize buoyant investor enthusiasm for fresh listings.
The Kellogg, Idaho-based company sold 20 million shares at $13.50 apiece, at the lower end of its indicated range.
The move comes amid a revival in U.S. IPO activity in 2026, with high-profile names such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and AI giant Anthropic gearing up to debut in the days ahead. Mining firms are also joining the surge, with CopperTech Metals filing for a New York listing on Tuesday.
At least 18 companies, mostly Canadian and Australian, along with a handful of U.S. startups, have completed or are pursuing dual U.S. listings this year, versus just three in 2025.
Founded in 2010, Sunshine Silver focuses on acquisition, redevelopment and operation of precious metal assets across North America. The company is working to restart and expand a previously shuttered mine in Idaho's Silver Valley, one of the largest historic silver-producing regions in the U.S.
Its backers include the Electrum Group and Ospraie Management. According to the filing, Electrum is expected to retain more than 50% of Sunshine Silver's outstanding shares after the IPO is completed.
Sunshine Silver will list on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "SSMR", alongside several prominent names such as Honeywell's Quantinuum and gas-engine manufacturer Innio.
Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets were the joint lead book-running managers for Sunshine Silver's offering.
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)