Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) posted a 3.25% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in net profits after tax during 2024, as per the financial indicators.

The firm earned EGP 2.539 billion in net profits after tax in 2024, versus EGP 2.459 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues inched up to EGP 14.135 billion from EGP 13.192 billion.

Established in 1997 and listed on EGX in 2005, Sidpec operates within the materials sector focusing on commodity chemicals. It has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on textiles and oil and gas refining.

