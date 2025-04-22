Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company achieved SAR 100.10 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual hike of 29.32% from SAR 77.40 million.

Revenues jumped by 33.75% to SAR 5.82 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 4.35 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1 as of 31 March 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.77.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits climbed by 6.94% from SAR 93.60 million in Q4-24, while the revenues soared by 11.02% from SAR 5.24 billion.

