Riyadh – Shmoh Almadi Company is set to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 13 January 2025.

The Saudi firm will list 1.40 million shares under the symbol 9622, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

In September 2024, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the company’s request to offer 14.89% of its share capital on Nomu.

