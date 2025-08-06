Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company turned to net losses after Zakat attributable to shareholders valued at SAR 117.30 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to net profits of SAR 64.30 million in H1-24.

Insurance revenues amounted to SAR 1.47 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual decline of 5.64% from SAR 1.56 billion in the same period last year, according to the financial statements.

Loss per share stood at SAR 0.92 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, against earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.63 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company suffered net losses of SAR 49.35 million, compared to net profits of SAR 24.43 million in Q2-24.

Insurance revenues fell by 13.73% to SAR 686.81 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 796.17 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net losses dropped by 27.36% compared to SAR 67.95 million in Q1-25, while the revenues shrank by 12.86% from SAR 788.21 million.

