The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange gained 0.39% on Tuesday, closing at 12,420.64 points, up from 12,372.89 points in the previous session.

The trading value reached SAR 9.044 billion, with 355,074 million shares changing hands.

