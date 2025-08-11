Riyadh – The net profits of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) amounted to SAR 21.19 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, lower by 87.40% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 168.28 million.

The revenues experienced an annual decline of 18.63% to SAR 1.35 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to SAR 1.66 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.26 in H1-25 from SAR 2.10 in the first six months (6M) of 2024.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company shifted to net losses valued at SAR 9.74 million, against net profits of SAR 81.41 million in Q2-24.

The revenues shrank by 18.95% YoY to SAR 689.32 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 850.53 million.

Quarterly, SRMG turned to net losses in April-June 2025 when compared to profits amounting to SAR 30.94 million in Q1-25, while the revenues grew by 3.55% from SAR 665.66 million.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, the media group witnessed 63.96% YoY lower net profits at SAR 201.69 million, compared to SAR 559.62 million.

