The Saudi National Bank (SNB) announced the board’s decision to disburse SAR 6 billion, representing 10% of the capital, as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2024.

SNB will pay out a dividend after Zakat worth SAR 1 per share for 6 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 9 and 24 February 2025, respectively.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, the net profits jumped by 5.91% to SAR 21.19 billion from SAR 20.01 billion in 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).