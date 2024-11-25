Riyadh – Mufeed Company is set to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

The Saudi firm will list 600,000 shares, representing 9.09% of its share capital, under the symbol 9615, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Mufeed’s Nomu listing last June.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

