Riyadh: Mouwasat Medical Services Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 400 million, equivalent to 20% of the capital, for 2024.

The Saudi firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 2 per share for 200 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the payment date will be announced at a later time.

The board members recommended the annual cash dividends on 23 December 2024.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, Mouwasat posted 2.24% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 324.28 million, compared to SAR 317.15 million.

