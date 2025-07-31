Riyadh: Mouwasat Medical Services Company posted 18.41% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 384.01 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus SAR 324.28 million.

The revenues increased by 10.44% to SAR 1.56 billion in H1-25 from SAR 1.41 billion a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.92 as of 30 June 2025, higher than SAR 1.62 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Mouwasat achieved net profits valued at SAR 186.97 million, an annual hike of 22.44% from SAR 152.70 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 796.35 million in the April-June 2025 period, up 15.36% YoY from SAR 690.30 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits dropped by 5.11% from SAR 197.05 million in Q1-25, while the revenues jumped by 4.18% from SAR 764.35 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).