Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company registered net profits amounting to SAR 645.76 million in 2024, which marked a 1.81% decrease from SAR 657.69 million in 2023.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 3.23 in 2024 compared to SAR 3.29 in 2023, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the medical company generated 6.43% higher revenue at SAR 2.87 billion in 2024 from SAR 2.70 billion in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Mouwasat recorded net profits worth SAR 473.92 million compared to SAR 473.52 million in 9M-23, signalling a marginal increase of 0.08% on an annual basis.

The EPS remained unchanged at SAR 2.37 in 9M-24 when compared to 9M-23.

Meanwhile, Mouwasat achieved a 9.90% growth in revenue to SAR 2.12 billion during the January-September 2024 period from SAR 1.93 billion in 9M-23.

It is worth noting that the medical company decided to pay SAR 400 million worth of cash dividends for 2024. This will be equivalent to SAR 2 per share for 200 million eligible shares.

Source: Mubasher

