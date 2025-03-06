Riyadh – Jabal Omar Development Company recorded 433.80% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 200.07 million in 2024, compared to SAR 37.48 million.

Revenues jumped by 43.31% to SAR 1.90 billion as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 1.32 billion in 2023, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.17 in 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.03.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Jabal Omar turned to net losses worth SAR 151.31 million, against net profits valued at SAR 237.55 million in 9M-23.

