Riyadh – The net profit of Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) hiked by 109.39% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 223.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2025.

The generated earnings were compared with SAR 106.88 million, according to the interim financial results.

Revenues jumped by 8.77% to SAR 1.52 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 1.40 billion in H1-24, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.43 from SAR 1.16.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Saudi German Hospital recorded net profits valued at SAR 63.67 million, up 1.25% YoY from SAR 62.88 million.

The group’s revenues grew by 11.01% to SAR 791.13 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 712.66 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits shrank by 60.23% from SAR 160.13 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues climbed by 7.82% from SAR 733.74 million.

