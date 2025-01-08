United Electronics Company (eXtra) posted 36.89% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 534.53 million in 2024, compared to SAR 390.46 million.

The company recorded sales valued at SAR 6.78 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 9.35% YoY from SAR 6.20 billion, according to the estimated income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 6.68 last year from SAR 4.88 in 2023.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company’s net profits reached SAR 177.74 million, an annual leap of 40.97% from SAR 126.08 million.

Revenues grew by 7.37% to SAR 1.67 billion in October-December 2024 from SAR 1.55 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the net profits in Q4-24 jumped by 13.69% from SAR 156.33 million in Q3-24, whereas the revenues climbed by 4.45% from SAR 1.60 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).