Riyadh - The unitholders of Derayah Financial Company will receive a cash dividend of SAR 0.09 per unit, or 1.13% of the unit’s initial price, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

The total value of the dividends will stand at SAR 9.67 million for 107.50 million units eligible for distribution, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the distribution date will take place within 15 days from the entitlement date on 29 January.

