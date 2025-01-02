Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the requests of two companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

ASAS Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Company intends to list 1 million shares, representing 10% of its share capital.

Meanwhile, Dkhoun National Trading Company plans to offer 400,000 shares, accounting for 20% of its total shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

