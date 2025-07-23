Astra Industrial Group generated 8.88% higher net profits at SAR 346.79 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus SAR 318.48 million in H1-24.

The revenues hit SAR 1.54 billion at the end of June 2025, lower by 6.25% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.65 billion, according to financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped YoY to SAR 4.33 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 3.98.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits increased by 3.66% to SAR 174.92 million from SAR 168.74 million in Q2-24.

Revenues dropped by 12.69% to SAR 715.11 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from SAR 819.09 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits grew by 1.77% from SAR 171.87 million in Q1-25, while revenues plunged by 14.22% from SAR 833.72 million.

