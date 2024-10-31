Riyadh – The net profits of Amlak International Finance Company increased by 18.50% to SAR 27.16 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to SAR 22.92 million in 9M-23.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.27 in 9M-24, versus SAR 0.22 a year earlier, according to the interim financial statements.

Assets enlarged by 19.92% to SAR 4.34 billion as of 30 September 2024 from SAR 3.62 billion in 9M-23, while investment maintained its value at SAR 893,000.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Amlak International logged net profits valued at SAR 10.32 million, higher by 85.35% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 5.57 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits hiked by 25.39% from SAR 8.23 million in April-June 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

