Riyadh – Alkhaleej Training and Education Company turned profitable at SAR 81.06 million in 2024, compared to net losses valued at SAR 47.68 million in 2023.

The revenues increased by 16.16% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.14 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 983.64 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.25 last year, against a loss per share of SAR 0.73 in 2023.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the company’s net profits hiked by 1,592% YoY to SAR 68.31 million from SAR 4.03 million.

Source: Mubasher

