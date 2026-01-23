Riyadh - The net profits of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company hiked by 22.36% to SAR 421.80 million in 2025 from SAR 344.70 million in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 4.22 as of 30 December 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.44, according to the financial results.

Net sales reached SAR 25.76 billion in 2025, an annual hike of 33.55% from SAR 19.28 billion.

Financials for Q4-25

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the Saudi group recorded net profits valued at SAR 108.20 million, higher by 7.87% YoY than SAR 100.30 million.

Likewise, the revenues climbed by 30.88% to SAR 6.87 billion in Q4-25 from SAR 5.24 billion in Q4-24.

The quarterly profits fell by 4.92% from SAR 113.80 million in Q3-25, while the revenues went up by 0.29% from SAR 6.85 billion.

Annual Cash Dividends

The board members approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 200 million, equivalent to 20% of the share capital, for 100 million shares.

Eligible shares will be granted a dividend of SAR 2 per share.

