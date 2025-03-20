Riyadh – Riyadh Cement Company registered SAR 310.43 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, higher by 64.45% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 188.77 million.

Revenues increased by 22.69% to SAR 789.39 million last year from SAR 643.38 million in 2023, according to the interim financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.59 in 2024, up from SAR 1.57 in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Riyadh Cement logged 57.61% higher net profits at SAR 229.10 million, compared to SAR 145.35 million in 9M-23.

