Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed higher on Wednesday, increasing by 81.98 points, or 0.77 percent, to reach 10,689.40 points.

During the session, a total of 197,779,353 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 468,062,931.264, through 23,642 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 35 companies rise, and those of 12 companies decline, while four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 639,386,056,106.780, compared to QAR 631,998,848,650.400 in the previous session.

