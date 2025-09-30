Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Monday's trading higher by 24.22 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,001.88 points.

During the session, 121,252,316 shares, valued at QR 363,923,740.560, were traded in 25,597 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw share prices rise in 16 companies, decline in 26, while 10 others maintained their previous closing.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 659,047,987,920.398, compared to QR 657,639,100,531.358 in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).