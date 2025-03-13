Qatar - The consumer goods and services counter witnessed higher than average profit booking as the 20-stock Qatar Index fell 0.44% to 10,437.96 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,483 points

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday continued to reel under selling pressure, especially from the foreign funds, as its key index lost more than 46 points and capitalisation eroded about QR4bn.



The consumer goods and services counter witnessed higher than average profit booking as the 20-stock Qatar Index fell 0.44% to 10,437.96 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,483 points.



The Arab retail investors turned bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 1.26%.



About 64% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR3.94bn or 0.64% to QR609.08bn on the back of small and microcap segments.



The Gulf institutions continued to be bearish but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 0.13mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.32mn change hands across 29 deals.



The domestic funds were seen increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The local retail investors turned bullish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index shed 0.18%, the All Share Index by 0.22% and the All Islamic Index by 0.56% in the main market.



The consumer goods and services sector index declined 0.94%, banks and financial services (0.35%), industrials (0.29%), insurance (0.27%) and real estate (0.06%); while transport gained 0.36% and telecom (0.41%).



Major losers in the main bourse include Salam International Investment, Ooredoo, Qatar German Medical Devices, Estithmar Holding, Woqod, Dukhan bank, Aamal Company, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Ezdan. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Nakilat, Vodafone Qatar, Al Meera and Lesha Bank were among the movers in the main market.



The foreign institutions’ net selling increased substantially to QR71.9mn compared to QR6.51mn on March 11.



The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.36mn against net buyers of QR1.72mn on Tuesday.



The foreign retail investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR0.08mn compared to QR3.73mn the previous day.



However, the domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR48.58mn against QR18.58mn on March 11.



The local retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR30.61mn compared with net sellers of QR4.75mn on Tuesday.



The Gulf individual investors’ net buying expanded marginally to QR1.59mn against QR1.51mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking decreased markedly to QR7.6mn compared to QR14.29mn on March 11.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.



The main market witnessed a 7% contraction in trade volumes to 147.94mn shares but on 7% jump in value to QR421.38mn despite 7% lower deals at 14,844.



In the venture market, trade volumes rose 4% to 0.1mn equities and value by 4% to QR0.27mn; whereas transactions tanked 38% to 20.

