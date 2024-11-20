Qatar - Al Mahhar Holding Company will soon shift to the main market of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) from the venture market, which is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.



At the extraordinary general assembly held on November 18 (Monday), shareholders approved the transfer of Al Mahhar Holding to the QSE main market.



The shareholders approved the authorisation the chairman of the board to sign the application for transfer to main market and complete all necessary procedures for the transfer, and to represent the company before all relevant authorities in this regard.



Shareholders approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association or AoA to comply with Commercial Companies Law No. 15 of 2015 and its amendment, Law No 8 of 2021, and in line with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies and legal entities in QSE main market, and the instructions issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



The meeting also approved the authorisation of the chairman to sign the new AoA before the documentation department of the Ministry of Justice and any other governmental authorities responsible for approving the new AoA of the company.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).