Cairo – Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) is moving in a sub-upward trajectory, breaking through a downward trend line and significant resistance around the EGP 1.12 – EGP 1.14 level.

Meanwhile, holding above the resistance level with momentum candles may open the door to targeting the EGP 1.24 – EGP 1.25 level.

These levels represent reversal areas and profit-taking zones, according to Mubasher Trade Research. Thus, maintaining stability above these levels will enhance targeting the EGP 1.29 peak level, above which holding will favor testing the historical peak at the EGP 1.36 level.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that the main support area should be maintained to avoid further declines to the EGP 1.08 level, followed by the demand area at around EGP 1.05 – EGP 1.01 level.

Price Movement Summary

Orascom Investment stock witnessed a sideways volatile movement in January and February 2025.

Starting from March, the price succeeded in breaking through the sideways range with high trading volumes and entered a strong upward trend until July, achieving a historical peak at EGP 1.36.

Then, the price experienced some corrections until January 2026, yet it is still maintaining the upward trend.

Important notice: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of reading and interpretation. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

