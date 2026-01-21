Odin Investments' board of directors has approved the establishment of a multi-issue fund for investments in metals, according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 21st.

The fund will be launched in partnership with Empire of Gold, with a total capital of EGP 5 million.

Under the approved structure, Odin Investments will contribute 51% of the capital and handle all establishment procedures, while Empire of Gold will contribute the remaining 49%.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).