ABU DHABI - NMDC Energy today announced strong financial results for the first half of 2025, with sustained growth demonstrating the company’s strength and disciplined execution.

In H1 2025, NMDC Energy delivered a 41 percent year-on-year surge in revenue to AED8.2 billion and a 16 percent rise in net profit to AED583 million compared to 2024.

With remarkable award wins in the first half of 2025 totalling AED13.9 billion, and a backlog that stood at AED49.9 billion by the end of June 2025, NMDC Energy continues to pursue opportunities that align market demand with its long-term strategy, whereby it continues to build its pipeline of projects, which reached AED66 billion by the end of the second quarter.

In Q2 2025, revenue grew 21 percent year-on-year to AED4.4 billion and a net profit of 12 percent to AED366 million, supported by sustained momentum across core EPC and industrial operations.

NMDC Energy’s 400,000 sqm fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, became fully operational during the quarter. The facility strengthens the company’s offshore EPC and modular construction capabilities across the region, supporting both current delivery and future growth.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said, “Our progress this quarter demonstrates NMDC Energy’s pivotal role in building regional industrial capability at pace and at scale, as we charter a strategic path that emphasises future-ready initiatives and targeted growth.

These are not just partnerships – they are the building blocks for long-term value and self-sufficiency – as we invest our traditional strengths and emerging opportunities to deliver growth and operational excellence at the forefront of the evolving energy sector.”

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, “We continue to build precision and scale into our operations. We advanced local manufacturing partnerships, expanded regional fabrication capacity, and brought one of the Gulf’s most advanced yards online. These steps position NMDC Energy to undertake more complex EPC work – faster and at a greater scale.”

NMDC Energy continues to strengthen its long-lasting relationship with Aramco, with a three-year extension to its Long-Term Agreement (LTA) and an option for an additional three years. This extension solidifies NMDC Energy’s continued role in supporting Aramco’s offshore projects and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions.

The company was also awarded the ICV Excellence Award at MIITE in the Semi-Governmental Manufacturers category, recognising its AED17 billion reinvestment in the UAE economy through support for SMEs, local suppliers and workforce development.