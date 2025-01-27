Abu Dhabi – National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) logged profit after tax amounting to AED 506.03 million as of 31 December 2024, an annual rise from AED 502.60 million.

Total revenue reached AED 1.09 billion in 2024, up from AED 954.87 million in the January-December 2023 period, according to the preliminary results.

NBQ registered earnings per share (EPS) valued at AED 0.25 last year, unchanged from 2023.

The lender posted total assets worth AED 17.88 billion as of 31 December 2024, higher year-on-year (YoY) than AED 14.77 billion.

At the end of 2024, the customer net loans and advances reached AED 7.78 billion, while the customer deposits hit AED 11.41 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the ADX-listed bank posted YoY higher net profits at AED 399.92 million, compared to AED 385.46 million.

