Most Gulf stock markets advanced in early trade on ‍Monday ‍as regional geopolitical tensions eased, while Saudi ​Arabia's benchmark index declined on weaker oil prices ⁠and profit-taking.

Iran's lethal crackdown appears to have largely ⁠subdued the protests ‌for now, residents said on Friday, as state media reported further arrests.

U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump appeared to soften his earlier intervention threats, posting on social media that Iran had halted alleged plans ⁠for mass executions of ​protesters, though Iranian authorities had made no such announcement.

Dubai's main ‍share index advanced 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ​rising 1.4% and Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank advancing 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up 0.4%.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, helped by a 1.3% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, however, eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% fall in oil ⁠behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices, ‌a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were down after rising in the previous ‌session ⁠as civil unrest in Iran subsided.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff ⁠in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)