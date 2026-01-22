Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, in line with global shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from imposing tariffs on eight European countries, lifting global investor sentiment.

Trump's tariff threats, floated as leverage to seize Greenland, had fueled tensions and kept markets jittery this week, leading investors to treat the latest turn of events with some caution even as a sense of relief was evident.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose around 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.7% and the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SEadding 0.7%.

The kingdom's crude oil exports hit their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years in November, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Wednesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbing 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.5%, led by a 1.8% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)