Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Thursday, in ‍line with ‍global shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from imposing ​tariffs on eight European countries, lifting global investor sentiment.

Trump's tariff threats, floated as leverage ⁠to seize Greenland, had fueled tensions and kept markets jittery this week, leading investors to ⁠treat the ‌latest turn of events with some caution even as a sense of relief was evident.

The pan-European STOXX index up over 1% ⁠in early trading after Wednesday's initial reaction spurred Wall Street's best day in two months.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 3.1% and the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank up 2.4%. ⁠Oil giant Saudi Aramco concluded 1% ​higher.

The kingdom's crude oil exports hit their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years in November, ‍data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Wednesday. The improved external environment allowed the ​market to pivot its focus to the fourth-quarter earnings season, keeping optimism high and maintaining a dominant "risk-on" mood, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill.

Dubai's main share index climbed 1.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gaining 2.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 1%, buoyed by a 1.2% gain in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank following a rise in fourth-quarter profit.

According to Dahrieh, the Abu Dhabi market has the potential to continue higher, backed by solid fundamentals; oil price volatility remains ⁠a key risk factor to watch.

The Qatari index ‌rose 1.1%, led by a 3.1% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 0.9% higher.

Saudi Arabia advanced 1.7% to 11,134

Abu Dhabi gained 1% to 10,305

Dubai climbed 1.5% ‌to 6,495

Qatar rose 1.1% ⁠to 11,217

Egypt was up 1% to 46,517

Bahrain finished flat at 2,053

Oman added 0.4% to 6,214

Kuwait edged up 0.1% to 9,449

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)