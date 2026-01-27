Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, ‍with investors focused ‍on corporate earnings.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%, ​led by a 0.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank . The bank ⁠reported annual net profit of 24.79 billion riyals ($6.61 billion), up from 19.72 billion ⁠riyals a ‌year earlier.

Al Rajhi also announced a cash dividend of 1.75 riyals per share for the second half, ⁠marking a nearly 20% rise compared to the same period last year.

Among other gainers, Saudi National Bank - the country's biggest lender by assets - advanced 1.8% following a sharp rise ⁠in 2025 net profit.

In ​Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.9%, led by a 1.3% rise in the ‍United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank ahead of its fourth-quarter ​earnings.

Meanwhile, crude prices eased as investors kept an eye on a resumption in supply from Kazakhstan, but price declines were limited as a massive winter storm hit crude production and affected refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said global oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, while demand for both liquefied ⁠natural gas (LNG) and electricity will grow by ‌50% or more.

Shares of ADNOC Gas were up 1.4%

Dubai's main share index added 0.5%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank climbing 1.7%.

The ‌Qatari ⁠index was up 0.4%, with Qatar Gas Transport 1.5% higher. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals)

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)