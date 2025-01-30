Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday ahead of more corporate earnings, with the Dubai index ending four sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1.4%. In the previous session, the lender advanced 4.7%, after Al Rajhi reported an 18.7% surge in its net profit to 19.72 billion riyals ($5.26 billion) for 2024. The bank proposed a second-half cash dividend of 1.46 riyal per share, up from 1.15 riyal a year earlier. Alinma Bank dropped 2.3% despite reporting a higher annual profit.

Dubai's main share index added 0.5%, led by a 2.3% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties. Among other gainers, Dubai Financial Market gained 1.3%, ahead of its results.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) climbing 3.7%, rising for a third consecutive session. On Monday, ADCB reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit of 2.57 billion dirhams ($699.78 million), along with an annual dividend of 0.59 dirhams. Additionally, the bank projected a doubling of net profits to 20 billion dirhams within five years.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Qatar National Bank and a 1.9% slide in Qatar Gast Transport (Nakilat). Nakilat - the world's largest shipper of liquefied natural gas - on Wednesday retreated 2.4% after proposing a lower annual dividend. However, the firm recorded a net profit of 1.64 billion riyals ($449.89 million), compared with 1.56 billion riyals a year ago.

On the other hand, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co rose 1.9% ahead of the firm reporting its 2024 results. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.4%, with Talaat Moustafa Holding gaining 0.9%. SAUDI ARABIA lost 0.2% to 12,415

Abu Dhabi added 0.5% to 5,155

Dubai rose 0.2% to 9,584

QATAR eased 0.1% to 10,667

EGYPT gained 0.4% to 30,011

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,879

OMAN down 0.5% to 4,543

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.6453 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

