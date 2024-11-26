Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Monday as oil prices weakened and in the absence of fresh factors to trade on.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped after rising 6% last week, but supply worries amid mounting tensions between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran kept a floor under prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index <.TASI> dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 2.5% fall in ACWA Power Company <2082.SE>.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> slipped 0.2%.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> snapped two sessions of losses to rise 1%, led by a 5.7% jump for toll operator Salik Co <SALIK.DU>.

Markets still expect a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month, although rate-cut bets have been dialled back in recent weeks.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region often aligns with the Fed's decisions as most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Share indices in Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> and Qatar <.QSI> closed flat on the day.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> fell 0.4%, with Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA> retreating 0.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> lost 0.7% to 11,788 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> was flat at 9,232 DUBAI <.DFMGI> advanced 1% to 4,768 QATAR <.QSI> fnished flat at 10,413 EGYPT <.EGX30> lost 0.4% to 30,271 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.7% to 2,021 OMAN <.MSX30> fell 0.9% to 4,519 KUWAIT <.BKP> dropped 0.6% to 7,771

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)