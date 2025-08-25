KUWAIT CITY - A total of 135 companies listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE) reported combined net profits of KWD 1.243 billion (USD 3.7 billion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 13.7 percent decline compared with KWD 1.440 billion (USD 4.3 billion) in the same period of 2024, according to an economic report issued by Al-Shall Consulting.

The report stated that the companies included in the review represent 96.4 percent of all listed firms, excluding those that have yet to announce results or operate on a different fiscal calendar.

Profits fell sharply in the second quarter, dropping 30.8 percent compared with the first quarter. Companies earned KWD 508.4 million (USD 1.5 billion) in the second quarter, down from KWD 734.4 million (USD 2.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025.

Despite the overall decline, the report highlighted improved performance among 84 companies, including 70 that posted higher profits and 14 that either returned to profitability or narrowed their losses. This accounted for 62.2 percent of the companies that disclosed results. Conversely, 51 firms saw weaker performance, with 34 recording lower profits and 17 either posting larger losses or shifting from profits to losses.

Sectoral results were mixed. Seven out of 13 sectors reported improved profitability compared with the first half of 2024, while six sectors recorded declines.

The banking sector topped the list, posting profits of KWD 882.2 million (USD 2.6 billion), up from KWD 845.8 million (USD 2.5 billion) a year earlier, an increase of KWD 36.4 million (USD 111 million), or 4.3 percent.

The financial services sector ranked second, with profits rising 23.8 percent to KWD 215.4 million (USD 657 million) from KWD 174 million (USD 531 million). The telecommunications sector followed, increasing its profits by 45.8 percent to KWD 179.9 million (USD 548.6 million) from KWD 123.4 million (USD 376.3 million).

The industrial sector posted the steepest decline, swinging to a loss of KWD 207.7 million (USD 633.4 million) in the first half of 2025 from a profit of KWD 83.3 million (USD 254 million) a year earlier — a decrease of KWD 291 million (USD 887.5 million).

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

