Cairo - The consolidated net profits after tax of Glaxo SmithKline (GSK Egypt) reached EGP 30.21 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) plunge from EGP 105.82 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.36 as of 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 1.27 in the same period of 2024, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the net sales rose to EGP 2.89 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 2.14 billion in 9M-24.

Standalone Results for 9M

The EGX-listed company posted YoY lower non-consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 36 million in 9M-25, compared with EGP 113.61 million.

The standalone EPS retreated to EGP 0.43 in 9M-25 from EGP 1.36 in 9M-24.

Financial Statements of Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, GSK Egypt recorded consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 34.83 million, against net profits after tax of EGP 13.26 million.

The loss per share stood at EGP 0.42 in Q3-25, versus an EPS of EGP 0.16 in Q3-24.

Net sales jumped to EGP 1 billion in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 787.07 million in Q3-24.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the company registered standalone net losses after tax of EGP 35.32 million when compared to net profits after tax worth EGP 14.07 million in Q3-24.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated loss per share totaled EGP 0.42 in Q3-25, compared with an EPS of EGP 0.17 in Q3-24.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, GSK Egypt delivered consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 65.05 million, lower than EGP 92.55 million in H1-24.

