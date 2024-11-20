Cairo – GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) registered an annual growth in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 105.82 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, versus EGP 46.73 million.

The company generated net sales valued at EGP 2.14 billion as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.57 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.27 in 9M-24 from EGP 0.56 in the year-ago period.

Income Results for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, GSK Egypt recorded lower net profits at EGP 13.27 million, compared to EGP 27.15 million in Q3-23.

Net sales climbed to EGP 787.07 million in Q3-24 from EGP 580.25 million during the same period in 2023, while the EPS decreased to EGP 0.16 from EGP 0.33.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, GSK Egypt recorded consolidated net profits worth EGP 92.55 million, higher YoY than EGP 19.57 billion.

