Dubai – Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) recorded net profits worth AED 654.45 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, versus AED 684.89 million in 9M-23.

Revenues hit AED 2.45 billion in 9M-24, marking an annual rise from AED 2.26 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted EPS plummeted to AED 0.064 as of 30 September 2024 from AED 0.068 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the net profits plunged to AED 264.92 million from AED 281.93 million in Q3-23.

Empower generated revenues valued at AED 1.09 billion in July-September 2024, lower than AED 1.04 billion in Q3-23. The basic and diluted EPS dropped to AED 0.026 from AED 0.027.

During the first half (H1) of 2024, the group’s net profits after tax retreated to AED 389.52 million from AED 402.95 million in H1-23.

