Cairo – Emaar Misr for Development generated consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 15.40 billion in 2024, an annual hike from EGP 6.81 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) recorded EGP 3.31 last year, up from EGP 1.44 in 2023, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm achieved revenues worth EGP 19 billion as of 31 December 2024, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 15.09 billion.

Standalone Business

Emaar Misr registered EGP 12.37 billion in net profit after income tax during the January-December 2024 period, compared to EGP 6.78 billion in 2023.

Non-consolidated EPS climbed to EGP 2.64 in 2024 from EGP 1.43 at the end of December 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the development company witnessed higher consolidated net profits at EGP 10.34 billion, compared to EGP 4.98 billion in 9M-23.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher