The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down by 0.16% to 2,9957.97 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, retreated by 0.12% to 3,077.31 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index also closed the session lower by 0.11% at 8,201.12 points and by 0.06% at 11,269.09 points, respectively.

A total of 1.09 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 2.73 billion over 62,659 transactions, with the market capitalization amounting to EGP 2.18 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 55.12% of the total trading, whereas the institutions equaled 44.87%.

Egyptian investors represented 96.86% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 4% and 2.74% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 37.60 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 33.87 million and EGP 3.73 million, respectively.

