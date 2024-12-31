Egypt - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.13 trillion.

The EGX30 index fell by 0.91% to 29,325.2 points. The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also retreated by 1.52% to 3,021 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.94% at 7,972.35 points and by 1.68% at 10,993.7 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.31 billion through the exchange of 1.38 billion shares over 80,852 transactions.

Retail investors made up 54.43% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for the remaining 45.56%.

Foreign and Arab traders represented 5.35% and 4.64% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 90.01%.

Arab and Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 41.11 million and EGP 29.91 million, respectively. Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 71.03 million.

