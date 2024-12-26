The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index up by 0.11% to 30005 points.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, retreated by 0.05% to 3,080.87 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.24% at 8,210.21 points and by 0.21% at 11,275.97 points, respectively.

A total of 1.08 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 2.02 billion over 71,415 transactions, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.19 trillion.

Retail investors made up 84.44% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 15.55%.

Egyptian investors accounted for 95.63% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders equaled 3.04% and 1.32% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Arab and Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 11.57 million and EGP 5.98 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 17.55 million.

