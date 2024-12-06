Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 0.02% to 30,839.57 points at the end of Thursday’s trading session.

The EGX100 EWI closed the session higher as well by 0.66% at 11,746.58 points and the Shariah index increased by 0.40% to 3,192.21 points.

Similarly, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI added 0.73% to close at 8,559.56 points.

The turnover reached EGP 12.59 billion through the trading of 1.42 billion shares.

In addition, the market cap value hit EGP 2.27 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were the net buyers with EGP 43.15 million and EGP 12.60 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 55.76 million.

